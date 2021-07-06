Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,294 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $5,497,219,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Tesla by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,712,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,909 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 39.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,864,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,297 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,388,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,796 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,450,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,228 shares during the period. 41.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. FIX upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $466.57.

Tesla stock traded down $14.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $664.04. 137,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,505,866. The company has a market cap of $639.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 678.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $631.48. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.21 and a 1-year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total value of $719,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,490,659.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total transaction of $46,310,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,015,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,466 shares of company stock worth $66,708,572. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

