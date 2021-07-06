Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Has $460,000 Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 17.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its stake in Linde by 1.5% during the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,007,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Linde by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 85,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,977,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Linde by 21.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Linde by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Linde by 15.6% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN stock traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $291.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,151,905. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.48. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $214.14 and a 1 year high of $305.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LIN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Sunday, May 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.12.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

