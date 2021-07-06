Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Has $565,000 Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.97.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.16. 14,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,258,146. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $125.43 and a 52-week high of $197.58. The company has a market capitalization of $177.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.42. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

