Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Has $654,000 Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,087 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.91, for a total value of $4,898,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.65, for a total transaction of $1,043,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,729,832.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 311,592 shares of company stock valued at $73,687,656. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CRM. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Nord/LB lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.31.

CRM stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $249.73. The company had a trading volume of 55,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,373,381. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $181.93 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The company has a market cap of $231.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.92, a P/E/G ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $232.39.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

