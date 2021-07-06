Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Trims Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 23,100.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROST traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $126.60. 5,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,250,305. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.37. The firm has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.04. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.65 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business’s revenue was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

In other Ross Stores news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $186,083.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.04, for a total transaction of $412,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 398,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,682,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,589 shares of company stock valued at $7,634,577. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.43.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

