MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,300 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the May 31st total of 57,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 53,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in MiX Telematics by 149.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 18,808 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in MiX Telematics by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,193,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,221,000 after purchasing an additional 273,786 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MiX Telematics by 3,529.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in MiX Telematics by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in MiX Telematics by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MIXT shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of MiX Telematics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

MiX Telematics stock opened at $16.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.39. The stock has a market cap of $396.32 million, a PE ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 0.87. MiX Telematics has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $16.79.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $34.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.50 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 10.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that MiX Telematics will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.0739 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.62%.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

