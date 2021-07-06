MML Investors Services LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 122,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43,397 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $27,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $4.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $224.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,156,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,401,748. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.24 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.78.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

