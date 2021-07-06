MML Investors Services LLC Has $201.26 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,214,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,895 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for about 1.9% of MML Investors Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 1.23% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $201,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $323,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 34,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 8,730 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Plancorp LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,895,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGU stock traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $99.09. 3,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,917. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.28. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $99.74.

