MML Investors Services LLC Has $51.79 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,809 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $51,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period.

Shares of SDY stock traded down $2.10 on Tuesday, hitting $120.96. The company had a trading volume of 29,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,714. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $87.62 and a twelve month high of $128.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.60.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

