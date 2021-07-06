MML Investors Services LLC Has $62.33 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,613 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,629 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 0.6% of MML Investors Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $62,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the first quarter worth about $25,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded down $2.56 on Tuesday, hitting $352.14. The company had a trading volume of 331,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,207,589. The stock has a market cap of $998.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $328.12. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.90 and a twelve month high of $358.14.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.20.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $5,281,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at $6,082,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total value of $21,129,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,318,020 shares of company stock worth $745,401,661. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

