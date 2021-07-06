MML Investors Services LLC Has $80.01 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,156,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593,618 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up 0.8% of MML Investors Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $80,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of USMV traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $74.52. 1,542,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.70. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.