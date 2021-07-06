MML Investors Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 179,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $29,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period.

Shares of VBR stock traded down $4.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $170.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,594. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $101.45 and a one year high of $180.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.95.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

