Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 38.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,880,223 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,452,967 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $32,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

MBT opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $9.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $18.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $16.77 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 159.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. Equities analysts predict that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines; financial services; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

