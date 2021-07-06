Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Shares Sold by Gagnon Securities LLC

Gagnon Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,296 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in Model N were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Model N during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Model N by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 9,643 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its holdings in Model N by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 208,070 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,330,000 after purchasing an additional 45,735 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Model N during the 1st quarter valued at $794,000. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Model N by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 202,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Model N alerts:

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,322 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $502,988.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,015,604.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $180,717.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,964 shares of company stock worth $1,133,408. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MODN traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.22. 988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,928. Model N, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.64.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.60% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $48.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Model N, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.