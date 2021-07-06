Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. decreased its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Park Capital Group purchased a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Moderna during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Moderna news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 3,670 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.48, for a total value of $581,621.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,670 shares in the company, valued at $581,621.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.62, for a total transaction of $2,199,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,732,212.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 414,654 shares of company stock valued at $72,593,846. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Argus lifted their target price on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $234.30 on Tuesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.21 and a 12 month high of $245.70. The firm has a market cap of $94.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.16.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The business’s revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

