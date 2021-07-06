Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Short Interest Up 21.1% in June

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,330,000 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the May 31st total of 11,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRNA. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, April 16th. Argus raised their price target on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.65.

Get Moderna alerts:

In other Moderna news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.48, for a total transaction of $581,621.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,670 shares in the company, valued at $581,621.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,673,200.00. Insiders sold 414,654 shares of company stock valued at $72,593,846 over the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 14.4% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Moderna by 5.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Moderna by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 2.6% during the first quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in Moderna by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 51.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRNA opened at $229.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. Moderna has a 1 year low of $54.21 and a 1 year high of $245.70. The company has a market capitalization of $92.27 billion, a PE ratio of 187.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $191.16.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. Moderna’s revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Moderna will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.