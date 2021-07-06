monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.60% from the stock’s previous close.

MNDY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, monday.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.50.

monday.com stock opened at $229.23 on Tuesday. monday.com has a twelve month low of $155.01 and a twelve month high of $237.50.

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

