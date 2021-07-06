Monero Classic (XMC) Trading 6% Lower This Week

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 6th. In the last week, Monero Classic has traded down 6% against the dollar. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $6.66 million and approximately $28,108.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

