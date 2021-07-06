Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF) Short Interest Up 17.6% in June

Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 463,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MVVYF opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.21. Moovly Media has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.80.

About Moovly Media

Moovly Media Inc develops cloud-based digital media and content creation platform in Canada and Belgium. The company offers Moovly Studio, a video creation editor; Video Automator that allows companies, organizations, and brands produce template-based customized videos and distribute these to their target audiences through email, social media, and third-party applications; and WORDPRESS that helps personalize and automate video content.

