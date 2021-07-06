Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,494 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $29,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.35.

Shares of MS stock opened at $92.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $45.86 and a 52 week high of $94.27. The stock has a market cap of $171.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.33.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

