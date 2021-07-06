Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, March 15th. Societe Generale restated a sell rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

Shares of RYCEY opened at $1.46 on Friday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $3.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.23.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 48.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,400 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.