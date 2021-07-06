Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, March 15th. Societe Generale restated a sell rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc currently has an average rating of Hold.
Shares of RYCEY opened at $1.46 on Friday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $3.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.23.
About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.
Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?
Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.