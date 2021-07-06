Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Morneau Shepell Inc. (TSE:MSI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$33.45. Morneau Shepell shares last traded at C$33.42, with a volume of 90,036 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Morneau Shepell to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.50.

Get Morneau Shepell alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$2.30 billion and a PE ratio of 86.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$32.54.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Morneau Shepell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 202.07%.

About Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI)

Morneau Shepell Inc provides technology based human resources consulting services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Morneau Shepell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morneau Shepell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.