Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $3,025,505.70 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.90, for a total transaction of $3,025,505.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,437,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,205,126.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,611 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.74, for a total transaction of $1,637,809.14.

On Friday, May 7th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,266 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.65, for a total transaction of $2,162,798.90.

On Monday, May 3rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,032 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total transaction of $4,504,282.72.

Shares of MORN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $257.79. The stock had a trading volume of 477 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,310. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.27 and a 1 year high of $270.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $245.36.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $392.80 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Morningstar by 289.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,235,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,769,000 after buying an additional 1,661,332 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth about $100,260,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth about $52,555,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Morningstar by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,103,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,372,000 after buying an additional 83,190 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Morningstar by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 80,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,149,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares during the period. 49.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

