Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $260.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.64% from the stock’s current price.

MSI has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.69.

MSI stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.01. 6,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,056. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $204.81. The stock has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions has a 52 week low of $127.58 and a 52 week high of $222.16.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $312,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $1,259,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,297,415 over the last three months. 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 15.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 396 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 710 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

