Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:MCADU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:MCADU) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, July 7th. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II had issued 5,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 8th. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

MCADU opened at $10.64 on Tuesday. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $10.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.69.

In other news, CEO Suying Liu sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $4,078,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $3,568,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $2,294,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $1,275,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $1,197,000.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

