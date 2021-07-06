Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,712 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.11% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COOP. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $228,762.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,331.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COOP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.56.

NASDAQ COOP traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,221. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.47 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.61. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.64.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.60. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 27.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.27 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

