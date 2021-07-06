Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 112 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,018 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,112,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 257.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 93 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 57.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSTR. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $441.75.

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $635.61 on Tuesday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $114.21 and a 12 month high of $1,315.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -51.84 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $558.63.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.73. The business had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

