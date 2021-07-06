Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REZI. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 17,693.8% during the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,799,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,331,000 after buying an additional 3,777,979 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,088,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,154 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $38,966,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 2,488.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,674,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,219 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,855,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE REZI opened at $29.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 2.57. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $32.80.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on REZI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

