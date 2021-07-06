Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,460 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 22.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 301,382 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after purchasing an additional 54,739 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 126.4% during the first quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 68,049 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 37,995 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,187,465 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,728,000 after purchasing an additional 85,565 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 201.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,649,491 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,138 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 153.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 177,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after acquiring an additional 107,400 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNPR opened at $27.32 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.82. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $29.08.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $155,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 34,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $954,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,088,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,242 shares of company stock worth $2,036,141. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JNPR. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.38.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

