Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $480,000 Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,547 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIAV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $44,748,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 276.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,043,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967,783 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 22.5% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,710,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,262,000 after purchasing an additional 681,950 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,239,000. Finally, Analog Century Management LP bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $4,054,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,236 shares in the company, valued at $9,646,630. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy Campos sold 30,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $509,140.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,669 shares of company stock worth $2,945,875. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ VIAV opened at $17.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.36 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.60 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.07.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.53 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

