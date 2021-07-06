Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $571,000 Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,184,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,134,047,000 after buying an additional 573,773 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,745,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,653,240,000 after buying an additional 136,289 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,122,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,383,267,000 after buying an additional 1,377,015 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,344,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,657,512,000 after buying an additional 424,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,352,000 after buying an additional 101,148 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $615,289.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,119.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total transaction of $127,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,752,892.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,781 shares of company stock worth $3,867,709. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VEEV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group raised Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.29.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $316.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $284.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.95, a P/E/G ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $232.53 and a one year high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

