Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WW International were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WW. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WW International by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 832,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,048,000 after acquiring an additional 67,780 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in WW International by 3,181.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 36,560 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in WW International by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 93,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in WW International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 113,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in WW International by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 9,032 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WW. DA Davidson upped their target price on WW International from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on WW International from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on WW International from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. WW International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.11.

Shares of WW stock opened at $36.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.84, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.69. WW International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $41.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.98.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $331.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.35 million. On average, equities analysts expect that WW International, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WW International news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 114,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $4,608,095.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,768,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,986,123.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amy Kossover sold 9,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $349,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 216,149 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,224. Company insiders own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

About WW International

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

