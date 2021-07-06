Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $24.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.67% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Myers Industries, Inc. is an international manufacturer of polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets. The Company is also the largest wholesale distributor of tools, equipment, and supplies for the tire service and undervehicle repair industry in the United States. “

Shares of MYE stock opened at $20.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $755.28 million, a P/E ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.52. Myers Industries has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $23.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $174.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.60 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts expect that Myers Industries will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Myers Industries by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,093,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,121,000 after buying an additional 558,053 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Myers Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $5,710,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Myers Industries by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,854,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,687,000 after buying an additional 272,210 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Myers Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $3,242,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Myers Industries by 196.8% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 156,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 103,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

