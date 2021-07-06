Name Changing Token (NCT) Market Cap Reaches $3.16 Million

Name Changing Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. Over the last week, Name Changing Token has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Name Changing Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0802 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular exchanges. Name Changing Token has a total market capitalization of $3.16 million and approximately $122,319.00 worth of Name Changing Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00057406 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003304 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00017962 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $334.18 or 0.00980836 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,009.08 or 0.08831781 BTC.

About Name Changing Token

NCT is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2021. Name Changing Token’s total supply is 39,442,343 coins. Name Changing Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Name Changing Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Changing Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Name Changing Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Name Changing Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

