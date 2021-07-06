Nantahala Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) by 230.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 902,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 629,708 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kintara Therapeutics were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 99.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 22,050 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $264,000. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $479,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $27,000. 6.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kintara Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.90. 11,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,757,821. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.67. Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $3.35.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). On average, analysts predict that Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Kintara Therapeutics in a report on Friday.

Kintara Therapeutics Company Profile

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer.

