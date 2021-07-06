Nantahala Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) by 162.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 649,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 402,102 shares during the quarter. The RMR Group makes up approximately 0.8% of Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned about 2.07% of The RMR Group worth $26,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,430,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,387,000 after acquiring an additional 53,383 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 527,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,359,000 after acquiring an additional 31,969 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 392,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,031,000 after acquiring an additional 28,346 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in The RMR Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 366,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in The RMR Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 285,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

RMR stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.36. 108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,531. The RMR Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $44.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.69.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $131.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.02 million. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 4.71%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.88%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RMR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The RMR Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The RMR Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

