Nantahala Capital Management LLC Has $9.74 Million Position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ARYA)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ARYA) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 706,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,770 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned about 4.23% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III worth $9,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III during the first quarter worth about $82,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 65,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,833,000. 1.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARYA remained flat at $$11.16 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 366,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,123. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.68. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $25.89.

In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 159,925 shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $1,607,246.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased 5,666,988 shares of company stock valued at $56,678,229 over the last three months.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III Company Profile

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

