Nantahala Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,091,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned 9.44% of Zovio worth $12,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Zovio in the first quarter worth $3,193,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Zovio in the 1st quarter worth $1,654,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Zovio by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 814,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 173,695 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Zovio by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 469,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 110,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Zovio in the first quarter valued at about $363,000. 50.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZVO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.66. The company had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,514. Zovio Inc has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $7.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $88.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.35.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). Zovio had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $76.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.06 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Zovio Inc will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZVO. Barrington Research upped their target price on Zovio from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zovio in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zovio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Zovio Company Profile

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services.

