Nantahala Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 623,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,100 shares during the quarter. Avis Budget Group comprises approximately 1.3% of Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $45,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 18,430,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,472,000 after acquiring an additional 382,254 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,031,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,072,000 after acquiring an additional 472,186 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 372.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,036,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,160,000 after acquiring an additional 816,853 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 893,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,784,000 after acquiring an additional 71,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,728,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

NASDAQ:CAR traded down $1.82 on Tuesday, hitting $77.12. The stock had a trading volume of 24,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,987. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.62. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.44 and a 52-week high of $95.10.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $1.92. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.40) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $480,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,020.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bernardo Hees purchased 63,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.39 per share, for a total transaction of $5,001,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avis Budget Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Avis Budget Group Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

See Also: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.