National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $42.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company operating full-service banking centers, with the majority of those banking centers located in Colorado and the greater Kansas City region. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides services through community banking franchises serving the needs of retail and business customers. National Bank Holdings Corporation is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded shares of National Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of NBHC opened at $37.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.01. National Bank has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $43.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.41.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $79.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.21 million. National Bank had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that National Bank will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. National Bank’s payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

In other news, Director Robert E. Dean sold 4,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $198,364.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,686.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 33,965 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of National Bank by 214.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of National Bank by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

