Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $169.73 Million

Analysts expect that Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) will post sales of $169.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nautilus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $162.20 million to $177.20 million. Nautilus reported sales of $114.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full year sales of $623.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $621.40 million to $625.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $623.35 million, with estimates ranging from $522.00 million to $724.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nautilus.

Get Nautilus alerts:

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $206.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.40 million. Nautilus had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 78.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Nautilus in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

NYSE NLS traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $15.86. 5,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,618. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.95. The company has a market cap of $485.00 million, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Nautilus has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $31.38.

In related news, CMO Becky L. Alseth sold 8,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $141,500.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,877.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jay Mcgregor sold 16,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $308,575.16. Insiders sold a total of 40,052 shares of company stock worth $699,453 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLS. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nautilus by 180.3% during the 1st quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 350,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,480,000 after acquiring an additional 225,400 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nautilus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Nautilus by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Nautilus by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nautilus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $472,000. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

Featured Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nautilus (NLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.