NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Short Interest Update

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the May 31st total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 682,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NPTN opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.13. NeoPhotonics has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $14.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.84 million, a P/E ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $60.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.93 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that NeoPhotonics will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NPTN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. DA Davidson raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.81.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth Lynne Eby sold 90,558 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $814,116.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 450,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,833.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bandel L. Carano sold 7,407 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $75,995.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,357.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,365 shares of company stock worth $1,617,870 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,758,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,917,000 after acquiring an additional 234,873 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,728,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,804,000 after acquiring an additional 84,800 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 26.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,928,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,051,000 after acquiring an additional 398,320 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,160,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after acquiring an additional 17,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 13.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,812,000 after acquiring an additional 124,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

