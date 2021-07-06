Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) Short Interest Up 22.9% in June

Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the May 31st total of 14,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nephros during the first quarter worth $123,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nephros by 20.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nephros by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Samjo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nephros during the fourth quarter worth $4,719,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its holdings in Nephros by 8.3% during the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 622,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 47,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Nephros alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NEPH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Nephros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Nephros in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Nephros in a report on Friday, May 7th.

NEPH stock opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. Nephros has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.09 and a current ratio of 10.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.64.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 million. Nephros had a negative return on equity of 30.24% and a negative net margin of 47.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nephros will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nephros Company Profile

Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. Its ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Nephros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nephros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.