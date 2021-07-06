Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $1.44 Million Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 60.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,214 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter worth $709,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in FOX by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,477,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,026,000 after acquiring an additional 678,349 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in FOX by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 96,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in FOX by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 139,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in FOX by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 116,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 7,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

FOX stock opened at $37.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.91. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $23.93 and a 12-month high of $44.80. The company has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.51.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FOXA shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays raised their target price on FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

