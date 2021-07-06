Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $1.92 Million Stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Valvoline by 785.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,808,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152,377 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,639,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304,187 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,881,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059,678 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,256,000. Finally, Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,094,000. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VVV shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Shares of VVV stock opened at $32.52 on Tuesday. Valvoline Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.34 and a 12-month high of $34.65. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.52.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 317.87%. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

