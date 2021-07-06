Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,000 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 1.22% of Blueknight Energy Partners worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Blueknight Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Blueknight Energy Partners by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 311,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 23,336 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Blueknight Energy Partners by 53,912.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 30,730 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Blueknight Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Blueknight Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at $3,685,000. 29.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blueknight Energy Partners stock opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $4.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $153.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.39.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 34.77%. The firm had revenue of $27.08 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th.

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it had 53 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of the company.

