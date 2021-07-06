Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 14,370 Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,370 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VER. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of VEREIT in the fourth quarter worth $89,303,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VEREIT in the first quarter worth $59,518,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,759,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,473,000 after acquiring an additional 780,978 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 31.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,169,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,404,000 after acquiring an additional 754,367 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 161.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,187,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,864,000 after acquiring an additional 733,869 shares during the period. 94.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VEREIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.09.

NYSE VER opened at $46.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.86. VEREIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $49.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). VEREIT had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $290.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. VEREIT’s payout ratio is 59.49%.

About VEREIT

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

