Neuberger Berman Group LLC Takes Position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 33,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 2,319.4% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,479,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 46,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 129.7% during the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 11,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 11,280.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 11,280 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KBA opened at $46.64 on Tuesday. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $53.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.85.

