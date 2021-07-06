NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) Short Interest Update

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 479,300 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the May 31st total of 403,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 257,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ NRBO opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $9.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.12.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRBO. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 226,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 1,213.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 16,225 shares during the period. 6.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for coronavirus, neurodegenerative, and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include ANA001, an oral niclosamide formulation, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trial to treat patients with moderate coronavirus disease (COVID-19); NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, an acute indication for COVID-19.

