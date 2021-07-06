New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 287,800 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the May 31st total of 338,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 387,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,177,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000,000 after acquiring an additional 29,198 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

NMFC stock opened at $13.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.40. New Mountain Finance has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $13.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.13.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $67.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.19 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 105.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is presently 99.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised New Mountain Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

